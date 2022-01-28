Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $463.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.