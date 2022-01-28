Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $463.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

