Caption Management LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $46,523,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

