Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.