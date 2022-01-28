Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

