Carbon Price Reaches $0.0631 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $134,930.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,432,120 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.