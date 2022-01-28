Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.98. 18,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

