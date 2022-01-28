Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of Cardinal Health worth $68,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.