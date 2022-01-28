CarMax, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE KMX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
