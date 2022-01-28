CarMax, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

