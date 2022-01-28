CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. CarMax has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

