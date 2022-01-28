Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

