Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.67% of Carpenter Technology worth $247,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,459,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

