Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $62,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

