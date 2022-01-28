Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.32

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.32 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 151.10 ($2.04). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.09), with a volume of 21,743 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £146.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £54,510 ($73,542.90). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £15,917.44 ($21,475.23).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

