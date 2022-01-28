Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.61 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $234.99 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,269,028 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

