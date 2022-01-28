Cartica Management LLC Boosts Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises about 4.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cartica Management LLC owned about 0.23% of StoneCo worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.