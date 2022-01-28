Cartica Management LLC Has $40.64 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,500 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 7.7% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GDS worth $40,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in GDS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GDS by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $35.52. 3,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.