Cartica Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 9.2% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CEMEX worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 46,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,889. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

