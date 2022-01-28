Cartica Management LLC Takes $30.70 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,000. Huazhu Group comprises about 5.8% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned 0.20% of Huazhu Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

