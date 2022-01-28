Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

