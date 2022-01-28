Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCAI stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is based in Seattle, Washington.

