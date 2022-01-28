Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.53 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Approximately 1,087,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,821,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of £77.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.62.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

