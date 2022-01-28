Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,042 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $556.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

