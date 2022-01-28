Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 2.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,558 shares of company stock worth $2,621,320. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

