Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

