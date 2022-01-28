CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 47,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

