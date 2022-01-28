Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,883 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

