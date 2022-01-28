Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. 345,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

