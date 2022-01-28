Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.63, but opened at $44.46. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 3,099 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

