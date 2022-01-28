CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. CB Financial Services accounts for 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.75% of CB Financial Services worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

