Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

