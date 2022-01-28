CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $84,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

