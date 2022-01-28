CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,163.63 and $31.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

