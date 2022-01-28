Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0482

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $313.86 million and approximately $46.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,516,354,190 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

