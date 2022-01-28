Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 19,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,661. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

