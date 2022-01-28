Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.69

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.64, with a volume of 266285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.859358 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

