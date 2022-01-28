Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

