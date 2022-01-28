Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

