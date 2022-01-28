Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CELU. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.