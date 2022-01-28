Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,272 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

CVE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

