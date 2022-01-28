Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 548,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,873. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

