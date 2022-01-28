Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,857. The firm has a market cap of C$37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.57.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

