Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.65

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $102.48 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,597,072 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.