Ceres Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,364.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $90.25 or 0.00238771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $454,198.19 and approximately $7,364.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,533 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

