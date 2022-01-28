Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 1801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Specifically, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock worth $277,607,250. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -56.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Certara by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

