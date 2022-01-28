CertiK Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $98.20 million and $14.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,210,161 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

