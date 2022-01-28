Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 2261820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $866.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 320,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

