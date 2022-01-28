CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CGI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.