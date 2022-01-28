Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

CIAFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

