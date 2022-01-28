Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

