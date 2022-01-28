ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ChampionX worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

